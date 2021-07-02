Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $21.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $24.08 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 43,491,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,186,109. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

