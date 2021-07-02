Analysts Offer Predictions for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

