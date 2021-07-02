Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flywire (FLYW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW):

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Flywire is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,942. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.