Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $90.75

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crane by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,710,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.91. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

