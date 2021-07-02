Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $57.80

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.
THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.62.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
