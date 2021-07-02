Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Price Target at $57.80

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

