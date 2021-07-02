Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.
Shares of TCON opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
