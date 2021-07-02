Analysts Set TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target at $15.75

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TCON opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

