Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

