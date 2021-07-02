Analyzing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.10 Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.70 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -12.53

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.22%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Diana Shipping -19.56% -4.96% -2.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Diana Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

