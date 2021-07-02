AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $2.10 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00686862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080292 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

