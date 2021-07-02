Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 4.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 7,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 972,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

