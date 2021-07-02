Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 4.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.00. Approximately 7,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 972,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52.
Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
