ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 659.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.5% in the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 223.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.47. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.08 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

