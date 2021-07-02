Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has $18.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.76.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,045,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

