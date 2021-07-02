AntiMatter Trading Down 45.7% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $752,894.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00677787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,271,115 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.