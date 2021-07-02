Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
