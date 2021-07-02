Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

