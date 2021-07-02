Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 26250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,590,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

