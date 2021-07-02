Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $70.33. Approximately 10,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 662,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

