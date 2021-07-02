APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 219,872 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 803,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,872 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $64,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

