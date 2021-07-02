APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 61,216 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.43% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $77,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

