APG Asset Management N.V. Has $66.97 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.71% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $66,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

