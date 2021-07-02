APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 62,813 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,813 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $86,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

AWK opened at $155.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

