APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 91,066 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,066 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $99,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,402 shares of company stock worth $2,156,893. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

