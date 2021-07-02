Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

