Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Tops $7.16 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Apron Network has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $841,582.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.