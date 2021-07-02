Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

