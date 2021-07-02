ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$10.55 on Friday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

