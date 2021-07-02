Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

