Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

