Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 399.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 12,141.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

RCUS stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

