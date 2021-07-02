Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $385.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.72 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $350.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,891. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

