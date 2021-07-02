argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $312.13

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $312.13, but opened at $305.02. argenx shares last traded at $304.25, with a volume of 4,856 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.21. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

