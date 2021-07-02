argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $332.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ARGX stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.65. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.21. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

