argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $332.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.15.
Several research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
ARGX stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.65. The company had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.21. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
