Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $155,264.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169336 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.83 or 1.00331242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

