Argus Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $330.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Argus from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.04.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.