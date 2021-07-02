Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

