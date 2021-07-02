Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $89.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

ARWR stock traded down $23.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. 149,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,679. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

