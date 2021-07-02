Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Up 132.0% in June

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Artificial Life has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

