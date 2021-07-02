Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,446 ($71.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,035.06. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,474 ($71.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market cap of £24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

