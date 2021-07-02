ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,156 ($67.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,969.57. The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

