Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 8,157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Assembly Biosciences worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

