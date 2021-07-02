Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 640,120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,024 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72.

