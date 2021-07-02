Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 65,634.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,755 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

