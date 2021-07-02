Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $354.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $355.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.