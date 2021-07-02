Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,972 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

