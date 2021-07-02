Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

