Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,249 ($29.38). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,216 ($28.95), with a volume of 903,767 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,305.04. The firm has a market cap of £18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.