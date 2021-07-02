AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $39,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

