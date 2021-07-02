Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $67,388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 730.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 607,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of ATH opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

