Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

ATLKY opened at $61.13 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

