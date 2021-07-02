Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.61 Million

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $521.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.80 million and the highest is $526.90 million. Atlassian posted sales of $430.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $258.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.40. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63, a PEG ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $272.13.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

