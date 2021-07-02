Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

